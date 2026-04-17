EAST IDAHO HOME AND GARDEN SHOW RETURNS

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — As spring projects ramp up across eastern Idaho, the East Idaho Home and Garden Show is giving homeowners a chance to get a head start — but a freeze warning could impact early planting.

The event is underway at the Mountain America Center, bringing together nearly 200 vendors offering everything from landscaping and gardening advice to home improvement services.

Vendors say the show is designed to help residents plan ahead as temperatures begin to warm.

“We’ve got trees, shrubs, perennials, annuals—everything you need to make your yard look great, and it’s really a good way for people to come out, see what does well in this area, and get ideas before they start planting,” said Kennedy Haslam with Sunnyside Gardens.

However, a freeze warning remains in effect across eastern Idaho through Friday and into Saturday, creating potential challenges for early planting.

Garden experts say timing is critical this time of year, especially for more delicate plants.

“The average last frost date is around May 22nd, so if you’re buying plants right now, you really want to babysit them until then, and if temperatures drop, you can use things like frost cloths or even blankets to help protect those more sensitive plants,” said Cassidy Barnes with Sunnyside Gardens.

The East Idaho Home and Garden Show continues Friday from noon to 7 p.m., with free admission for senior citizens and military veterans from noon to 2 p.m.

The event resumes Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with teachers and first responders admitted free from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers say the show offers a chance for residents to connect with local experts and prepare for the spring season despite changing weather conditions.