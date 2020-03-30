INL joins Equal by 30 to pursue equal pay, opportunities, representation for women

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Idaho National Laboratory announced Monday it has signed on to Equal by 30. That is a campaign where public and private sector organizations work toward equal pay, leadership and opportunities for women in the clean energy sector by 2030.

Twelve nations, including the United States, and more than 100 public and private sector organizations from around the world have signed on to the Equal by 30 campaign.

INL is the first national laboratory to join the campaign.

“At INL, we are working hard to be more inclusive and diversify our staff, and we are absolutely committed to ending gender inequality in the workplace,” said Dr. Mark Peters, INL director.

Equal by 30 asks organizations, companies and governments to endorse high-level principles, then commit to measurable goals to accelerate the participation of women in the clean energy sector and close the gender gap.

INL already performs regular pay equity assessments and allows flexible working hours and telecommuting arrangements that help to support family-related responsibilities.

In addition, as part of its commitment to the initiative, INL will provide inclusive hiring training for all managers, continue to conduct laboratory-wide unconscious bias and inclusive leadership training to increase psychological safety and build trust, monitor INL’s inclusive culture and develop actions plans via a biennial survey, and continue to support the Idaho Women in Nuclear (IWIN) chapter of U.S. Women in Nuclear.