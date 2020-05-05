Idaho Gives nears $11 million in funds raised

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho continues to break records in giving.

Idaho Gives organizers say more than 12,520 donors have participated in Idaho Gives this year, up from 12,336 in 2019.

“We know that Idahoans are incredibly generous but we are absolutely stunned and amazed by the overwhelming generosity we’ve seen so far,” Idaho Nonprofit Center CEO Amy Little said.

According to Little, Idaho Gives is nearing $11 million raised for Idaho Nonprofits since the program began in 2013.

Little says there’s even a bonus $500 prize for the organization whose donation pushes the total over that incredible milestone.

If you have not yet made your donation, you have until midnight on May 7 You can donate HERE.