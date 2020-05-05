Idaho SNAP benefits can now be used for online purchases

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Idaho families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can purchase groceries online starting Tuesday at Amazon and at Walmart locations in Jerome and Caldwell.

All Walmart stores will accept online orders starting Thursday, May 7.

Idaho has been approved to participate in the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) online purchasing pilot project. SNAP recipients can choose in-store pick up or delivery, where available, but those who choose delivery will have to pay any delivery fee out of pocket. SNAP benefits do not cover these costs.

“As stay-at-home orders are lifted, everyone is still encouraged to continue practicing social distancing, and this should help that effort,” said Kristin Matthews, program manager for Idaho SNAP. “At-risk and needy populations are still facing tremendous difficulty finding and purchasing food, and Idaho is continuing to explore ways to better serve them.”

Walmart and Amazon are the only retailers currently approved by USDA to accept SNAP benefits online in Idaho.

Other retailers may apply directly with USDA to participate in this program.

If the closest Walmart is in another state, check with the store to see if online purchasing is available.