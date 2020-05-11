Idaho libraries to receive federal CARES funding

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL) obtains its federal funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services this summer.

The ICfL is slated to receive and administer Idaho's portion of the CARES funding, which is $161,477.

The funding will be made available to libraries in the state through a grant application process, which is currently open.

In Idaho, public and special libraries, which include tribal, military, corrections and archive, are eligible to apply for the funding.

The CARES funding is to be used to address digital inclusion and related technical support in the context of workforce development and/or broadband availability.

Libraries could also use the funding for personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies to enable staff and the public to safely utilize library spaces, services, and technology.