May 17 is National Idaho Day

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The National Day Calendar has named May 17 National Idaho Day, a day where we celebrate everything about the 43rd state.

Happy National Idaho Day -- not to be confused with Idaho Day, March 4, or our statehood day, July 3. #idahome #IDGovhttps://t.co/6YLg2TMvMb— Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) May 17, 2019

On March 4, 1863, President Lincoln signed an act creating Idaho Territory.

Twenty-seven years later, on July 3, 1890, Idaho was admitted as the nation's 43rd state.

According to National Day Calendar, settlers first made their way into the Gem State, following in the footsteps of the Corps of Discovery. Miners, traders and missionaries made their way west into the territory of the Nez Perce, Shoshone and Bannock tribes.

Inventors also seem to like Idaho. Patents for improvements to printing presses and railroad were made here, but Idaho is also the home of the television. Philo Farnsworth invented the necessary tech that brought the small screen to the mass market.

