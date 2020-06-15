Idaho letter carriers ask for your help to prevent dog attacks

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — The number of U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employees attacked by dogs nationwide fell to 5,803 in 2019.

That is more than 200 fewer than in 2018 and more than 400 fewer since 2017.

For the State of Idaho, cities where dog bites occurred in 2019 included:

Idaho Total 21 BOISE 5 BURLEY 1 CALDWELL 1 IDAHO FALLS 4 KELLOGG 1 KIMBERLY 1 NAMPA 1 RIGBY 1 SAGLE 1 SAINT MARIES 1 SANDPOINT 1 SHELLEY 1 STAR 1 WENDELL 1

UPSP offers tips to pet owners as part of the Postal Service’s National Dog Bite Awareness Week, which runs Sunday, June 14, through Saturday, June 20.

“Even during these difficult times, it’s important for our customers to understand that letter carriers are still coming to homes daily and need to deliver mail safely,” said USPS Safety Awareness Program Manager Chris Johnson. “We are confident we can keep moving the trends of attacks downward, and ramping up overall awareness for everyone is the best way to do that.”

According to Johnson, technology supports carrier safety in two ways: Mobile Delivery Devices, handheld scanners used by carriers to confirm customer delivery, include a feature to indicate the presence of a dog at an individual address. And the Informed Delivery service alerts customers to mail and packages coming to their homes, allowing them to plan for the carrier’s arrival by securing dogs safely.

The Postal Service offers the following safety tips: