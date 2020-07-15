Idaho appeals ballot initiative ruling to U.S. Supreme Court

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to put on hold a court order forcing the state to count online signatures for an initiative backers hope to get on the November ballot.

The Republican governor filed the appeal Tuesday after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week rejected his request to stay the order until the case is decided on its merits.

The funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 or more annually.

Initiative backer Reclaim Idaho says it has collected more than 5,000 online signatures since Monday.