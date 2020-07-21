Idaho Land Board eyes building a prison as an investment

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Land Board is considering building a prison as a possible investment with $130 million it has accumulated through the sale of commercial and residential properties.

The five-member board that includes Republican Gov. Brad Little and four other statewide elected officials voted 5-0 Tuesday to direct the Idaho Department of Lands to look into the feasibility of building the prison and leasing it to the state.

The Land Board manages nearly 4,000 square miles Idaho received at statehood to benefit mainly public schools.

The board also oversees other investments.

Idaho currently has a prison capacity shortage and pays to keep hundreds of prisoners housed outside the state.