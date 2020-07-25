ISP adds extra focus on seat belt enforcement

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State troopers are reminding you that taking responsibility for your own safety means buckling up.

Beginning Saturday, ISP joins partner law enforcement agencies and the ITD Office of Highway Safety (OHS) in providing an extra focus on seat belt education and enforcement during traffic stops.

"Our Troopers see first-hand the loss of life when people refuse to buckle up. It's such a simple thing and should be an automatic response when you get into a vehicle," said Lt. Chris Weadick of ISP District 6 in Eastern Idaho.

Troopers know that focused enforcement efforts can be effective education and an incentive for motorists to shift to safer driving behaviors, including buckling up.

"Fastening your seat belt is not an option; it's the law," said Lt. Weadick. "We want people to understand that buckling up can be the difference between life and death in a crash. Safety is our top priority, and ISP is proud to stand with local law enforcement throughout the state to help spread the word about the importance of buckling up."

The extra patrol for those not using safety restraints will run until August 7.