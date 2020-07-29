Art Commission launches pen pal writing project

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – You are invited to join Writers in Residences, a pen pal writing project.

Interested writers can sign up by answering a few simple questions HERE.

You will be mailed the name and address of another Idaho writer as well as the first writing prompt from Malia Collins.

Pals exchange via the method of communication they agree on.

The initial prompt will be followed by three others, which will arrive via USPS at two-week intervals.

No writing experience is necessary. Prompts will be appropriate for all ages and all levels of experience.

All Writers in Residences participants will have the option to submit a piece of writing conceived during the project, to be included in a Writers in Residences Zine published by the Arts Commission in fall, 2020.

There is no cost to participate; however, writers must pay for any outgoing postage.

