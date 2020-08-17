Extra DUI patrols are out in force through Labor Day

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police troopers want drivers to know that extra patrols are out in force now through Labor Day focused on finding DUI drivers.

The goal of the extra patrols is to increase safety on Idaho's roadways by reducing the number of DUI related crashes.

"We know strong enforcement of impaired driving laws is a major factor in reducing DUI related deaths," Idaho State Police Trooper Scott Bolen said. "It's tough to tell what all we prevent, but we know families are together today because of strong DUI enforcement and that's why we do it."

Because driving impaired continues to be a behavior that causes serious and fatal crashes, Idaho State Police are proud to be part of a statewide education and enforcement campaign meant to keep Idaho families and Idaho's visitors safe on the roadways as the busy summer travel season comes to a close.

Stats on the deadly impact of driving impaired

In 2019, DUI fatalities increased by nearly 27% across Idaho, according to the ITD Office of Highway Safety

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the US involve drunk drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

In 2018, 10,511 people were killed in DUI crashes; that's one person every 50 minutes, according to data from NHTSA

During the 2017 Labor Day Holiday period (data from NHTSA)

- 37% of drivers who died were drunk at the time of the crash

- 45% of drivers 21 to 34 years old who died were drunk at the time of the crash

- 79% of drunk-driving fatalities occurred at night

What can you do?

Being a responsible driver is simple: if you are drinking, do not drive

Plan your safe ride home before you start the party, choose a non-drinking friend as a designated driver

If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys and help them arrange a sober ride home

If you drink, do not drive for any reason. Call a taxi, a ride-hailing service, or a sober friend

If you're hosting a party where alcohol will be served, serve non-alcoholic beverage options and make sure all guests leave with a sober driver

Always wear your seat belt - it's your best defense against impaired drivers.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call *477(*ISP) or call 911. Your actions could help save someone's life.