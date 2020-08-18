Minidoka National Historic Site fall hours

Idaho

JEROME, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Starting Sept. 4, 2020, the Minidoka National Historic Site’s Visitor Center will be open for fall hours: Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guided tours will be available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 11 a.m. (when weather andstaffing permits) and will be limited to 15 visitors on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Be sure to bring water, sunscreen, a hat, and to have good walking shoes when touring the site.

You can walk along the 1.6 mile trail and around historical buildings, such as the barrack and mess hall in Block 22 on a self-guided-tour from sunrise to sunset.

There are outdoor exhibits on the trail allowing visitors to learn more about life at Minidoka and the history of why Americans were imprisoned by their own country during WWII.

Be aware of safety issues at the site regarding the wildlife as there are bees, snakes, and other animals.

Minidoka National Historic Site is located at 1428 Hunt Road in Jerome, Idaho— twenty miles northeast of Twin Falls, Idaho, and admission is free.