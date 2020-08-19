Canadian mining company sues US over Idaho water pollution

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Canadian company seeking U.S. approval for three open-pit gold mines in Idaho is suing the U.S. government contending U.S. officials are allowing water pollution at the heavily mined site in violation of environmental laws.

British Columbia-based Midas Gold filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the U.S. Forest Service under the Clean Water Act's citizen enforcement provision.

The area contains salmon habitat that the company says it will restore if allowed to mine.

Midas Gold is being sued by the Nez Perce Tribe over the same pollution caused by past mining companies. Midas Gold has never mined the area but has claims.