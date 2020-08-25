DEQ extends Air Pollution Forecast and Caution

Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) reports air quality has improved overnight and is expected to be in the moderate category Tuesday, but forecast models predict the air quality improvement to be short-lived.

DEQ said the wildfires impacting our region will likely impact the area again Wednesday when the dominant wind flow switches direction. The National Weather Service forecast does not expect widespread improvement until the weekend.

DEQ has extended an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Bannock, Bingham, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Power and Oneida

Counties of degraded air quality.

Due to wildfire smoke health impacts may occur, burning restrictions are in effect.

Air quality in Southeast Idaho currently in the moderate category and has improved slightly but with a red flag warning over the area Tuesday and shifting winds the reprieve from wildfire smoke is not expected to last long enough to lift burn restrictions.

The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

When air quality is moderate, air quality is acceptable; however, people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution may experience health impacts and should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

Residential wood burning activities are restricted. This burn ban will remain in effect until air quality has improved in accordance with local ordinances.

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with local ordinances and the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).