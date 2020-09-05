Police find body of missing 2-year-old in drained Idaho pond

Idaho

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) - Authorities in Idaho have discovered the body of a missing 2-year-old boy after crews spent all day Friday draining a pond near where the child went missing.

The Ada County sheriff's office confirmed on Twitter that Rory Pope was found Saturday in a pond adjacent his grandparents' house behind North Arena Avenue in Eagle, about 10 miles northwest of Boise.

"Crews had spent all night pumping water out of the pond," the department said in a post on Twitter. "He was found when the water level dropped."

The Eagle Police Department, Boise Police Department, federal agents, deputies and neighborhood volunteers conducted the search for the boy after he went missing Wednesday around noon as his family was loading up a car to leave his grandparents' house.

Boise Police Chief Matt Clifford said Friday that Pope was "described as an energetic young man, and he is curious about the world and has a little bit of a history of playing hide and seek with his parents."

Police said earlier this week that there were no signs of foul play in the child's disappearance.

Pope's family was fully cooperating with the investigation, Clifford said, adding that the family was visiting from out of state.