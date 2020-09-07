Skip to Content
Rollover crash blocks I-15

ONEIDA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Police and Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of a rollover crash on Interstate 15.

The crash has blocked both lanes southbound at milepost 23 in Oneida County, north of Malad.

ISP said motorists should expect delays.

