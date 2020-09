Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - American flags and State of Idaho flags will be flown at half-staff starting Thursday, Sept. 24 for the death of Ricky Fulton, a firefighter who lost his life in the line of duty.

The flags will be at half-staff until the day following the memorial service, per Idaho Code 67-820.

That date has not been established.