Fluor Idaho enters into Mentor-Protégé Agreement with Walsh Engineering Services

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Fluor Idaho, cleanup contractor at the Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Site, has signed a Mentor-Protégé Agreement with Idaho Falls-based business Walsh Engineering Services.

Walsh Engineering Services will provide Fluor Idaho with civil, structural, mechanical and electrical engineering expertise.

In turn, Walsh Engineering will work with Fluor Idaho to become more proficient in project management and scheduling.

Mark Pope, owner and president of Walsh Engineering Services, said he is enthusiastic about the agreement because it allows his firm to keep core staff employed as well as strengthen his company’s ability to bid on future federal contracts.

“This agreement is a win-win,” he said. “Fluor Idaho has access to our 123 technical professionals, many of whom have extensive experience at Idaho Cleanup Project facilities and processes. Walsh has an opportunity to gain valuable information and training from Fluor Idaho’s project management and scheduling systems and personnel who have an outstanding reputation in the Department of Energy Complex.”

In addition to engineering, Walsh Engineering Services employs draftsmen, architects and project managers with experience at Los Alamos, Oak Ridge, Savannah River, and the Hanford site. Pope, who purchased the engineering firm less than two years ago, worked as a design engineer at the INL for 20 years.

“Since winning the cleanup contract in 2016, Fluor Idaho has been a huge advocate of utilizing small businesses to fulfill our contractual requirements,” Fluor Idaho Small Business Liaison Jennifer Lloyd said. “This Department of Energy program creates a unique partnership between us and the small business that provides the technical services that we desire. Everyone wins.”