Body found in burned trailer home in northern Idaho

HAYDEN, Idaho (AP) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned trailer home in northern Idaho.

Kootenai County sheriff's officials say deputies and firefighters were called to the blaze in Hayden on Saturday morning. They found the body in the trailer after the fire was extinguished.

Authorities say the victim's name will not be released until the identity is confirmed and next of kin is notified. The sheriff's office and the Northern Lakes Fire Protection District are investigating.

No other information has been released.

