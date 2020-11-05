Idaho’s unemployment continued claims increase slightly

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The number of Idahoans who filed a continued claim for unemployment insurance benefits increased 1% for the week ending Oct. 31 to 8,124.

That ends the 25 consecutive weeks of declines.

The four-week moving average for continued claims fell by 3% – down from 8,442 for the week ending Oct. 24 to 8,187.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits totaled 3,919 for the week ending Oct. 31, increasing by 57 claims while the four-week moving average was up by 7% to 3,648.

The department paid out $5.8 million in claims during the week ending Oct. 31, down from $6 million for the week ending Oct. 24.

Regular state benefit payouts were $1.8 million, the same as the previous week, but 2.1 times higher than the same week in 2019.

Of the CARES Act programs, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) payments paid out $1.5 million, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) paid out $2.3 million and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) paid out $.2 million.

Total benefit payments to laid-off Idahoans attributed to COVID-19 have reached $907.3 million.

Regular state unemployment insurance benefits made up $208.3 million of the total, with PEUC benefits at $38.6 million, PUA benefits at $78.6 million, FPUC benefits at $539.2 million and Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) benefits at $42.6 million. LWA payments ended Sept. 30.