John Wagner named Idaho National Laboratory director

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) — Battelle Energy Alliance’s (BEA) Board of Managers announced Thursday John Wagner, Ph.D., will be the next director of Idaho National Laboratory (INL).

Wagner will begin his new role on Dec. 11, 2020.

He has been at INL since 2016 and has been associate laboratory director for Nuclear Science and Technology since 2017.

“John Wagner possesses the qualities the BEA Board was looking for in INL’s next director: advanced nuclear expertise, managerial experience and strategic leadership,” said Battelle Executive Vice President of Global Laboratory Operations and BEA Chairman Ron Townsend. “John is a proven leader who gets results.”

Wagner has more than 20 years of experience performing research and managing and leading research and development projects, programs and organizations. Prior to joining INL, he worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory for nearly 17 years, where he held several research and leadership roles in reactor and fuel cycle technologies.

“All of us at Battelle are proud to have John Wagner as INL director,” Battelle president and CEO Lou Von Thaer said. “INL is a vital part of the Battelle family and I am confident John is the right choice to continue the great work being conducted by the laboratory’s more than 5,000 employees.”

Wagner earned his doctorate and master’s degrees from Pennsylvania State University and his bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology. He is an American Nuclear Society Fellow, the highest honor bestowed by the Society and a recipient of the 2013 E.O. Lawrence Award and has authored or co-authored more than 170 refereed journal and conference articles, technical reports and conference summaries.

Wagner succeeds Mark Peters as INL laboratory director. It was announced in August 2020 that Peters accepted the position of executive vice president for laboratory operations at Battelle.

"John Wagner is an excellent choice to lead INL and I look forward to helping him transition into his new role," INL Director Mark Peters said. "John's credentials are impeccable. He is a proven leader with a vision for where INL needs to go and a plan to get us there. Our laboratory is in good hands moving forward."

Peters has been INL's director since 2015.