Grants awarded to eastern Idaho nonprofits

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Idaho Food Bank Fund announced the recipients of its 2020 grants aimed at supporting nonprofit efforts to provide nutrition awareness, promote healthy eating and relieve hunger

in Idaho.

This year 39 organizations across the state received grants to further their hunger relief work thanks to the generosity of Idaho taxpayers who chose to donate to the Idaho Food Bank Fund.

The fund granted over $114,600. That is the largest amount of money awarded since the organization was established in 2009.

Ten organizations in the eastern region of Idaho were awarded grants this year ranging from $700 -$5,000.

Below is the list of grant recipients:

Aid for Friends, Inc. $2,800.00

Idaho Falls Soup Kitchen $2,000.00

Community Council of Idaho - Blackfoot $5,000.00

N. Bingham County Community Foodbank - $2,100.00

Community Council of Idaho - Idaho Falls $1,500.00

Community Food Basket Idaho Falls $5,000.00

Oneida Crisis Center $1,500.00

Holy Spirit Council of St. Vincent de Paul, Pocatello $783.00

Senior Citizens Community Center $3,000.00

Valley Mission $1,900.00

The grants were allocated to help recipients operate programs, purchase food, expand capacity (new freezers, shelving, transportation, etc.) and to promote or provide nutrition education for underserved and marginalized Idahoans.

“Food insecurity touches every community in Idaho, so it is an honor to steward the work of the Idaho Food Bank Fund,” The Idaho Foodbank President and CEO Karen Vauk said. “These annual grants are critical to sustaining and improving the efforts of local organizations who are on the frontlines of food insecurity in Idaho,” said Vauk.