Gov. Little to hold town hall Tuesday

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - You can participate in an hour long statewide telephone town hall with Governor Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen Tuesday at noon (MDT).

The discussion will focus on the recent election and information related to the ongoing pandemic.

“Idahoans made their voice heard at the ballot box but listening to their concerns is still as important as ever,” said Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director. “We’ll discuss the impact recent elections will have in Idaho plus what the holidays and colder weather means for coronavirus infection rates and hospital capacity. It’s an important and timely discussion.”

You can join by:

dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call

registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/

streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho

This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with Governor Little and Director Jeppesen.

Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.

This call is open to everyone whether they are an AARP member or not. All topics callers may have related to the coronavirus pandemic or election will be addressed.