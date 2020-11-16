Law enforcement agencies focus on seat belt use this holiday season

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Law enforcement agencies are teaming up with the Office of Highway Safety (OHS) this November to watch for motorists not wearing seat belts.

As part of the national seat belt mobilization, more than 40 agencies statewide will be conducting overtime patrols, educating and ticketing vehicle occupants that are not properly restrained.

Last year, Idaho’s observed seat belt use rate reached an all time high of 86%, yet more than half (56%) of motor vehicle occupants killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts.

In 2017, seat belts saved an estimated 14,955 lives. From 2013 to 2017, seat belts saved almost 70,000 lives.

In 2018, nearly half of the 22,697 passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes were unbuckled – 52% of male passenger vehicle occupants killed were not wearing a seat belt, as compared to 39% of women. According to the National Occupant Protection Use Survey, seat belt use continued to be lower for males (87.7%) than females (92.0%) in 2018.

Among young adults 18 to 34 killed in crashes in 2018, more than half (58%) were completely unrestrained, one of the highest percentages for all age groups.

“Seat belts save thousands of lives each year, and the department’s participation in this national seat belt campaign is a crucial reminder that drivers should wear a seat belt every time they get in a vehicle,” said OHS Grants Officer Tabitha Smith.

Idaho law requires everyone in a vehicle to wear safety restraints. Other provisions under the law include that any adult driver can also be ticketed for passengers younger than 18 who are not properly restrained in the vehicle.