Micron employees donate turkeys, hams to more than 2,500 households

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Micron Technology employees gave 1,684 turkeys and 827 hams to the Idaho Food Bank, bringing much-needed food to more than 2,500 households.

Unlike previous years when Micron volunteers unloaded and sorted items, equipment was used this year to comply with COVID-19 precautions.

Earlier this year, it also granted $250,000 from its COVID-19 Response Fund, to support The Idaho Foodbank in its mission. The Foodbank is applying $100,000 of this grant to expand hunger relief services on Native American reservations in Idaho.

“Micron is a longtime partner of The Idaho Foodbank. Their generosity this year, particularly in the face of a global pandemic, is reassuring and heartening,” said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “This annual tradition is especially inspiring as the employees participate with the sole intention to ensure that neighbors in need have an opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving with a special meal.”

Since 2011, Micron has delivered more than 210,800 pounds of food which equates to enough food for over 175,000 meals given to Idaho residents.

The Idaho Foodbank gratefully accepts food and fund donations as it strives to provide 4.1 million meals to Idahoans who are food insecure and living at risk of hunger this holiday season.

To learn more about hunger relief efforts in your community, click HERE.