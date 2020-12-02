Vehicle fatally hits 1 girl, injures another in Idaho

Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - A girl was killed and another was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk in Nampa, authorities in Idaho said.

The Nampa Police Department reported officers responded to the crash Tuesday around 4 p.m. and learned three girls were crossing Midland Boulevard when a Ford F-150 pickup truck attempted a turn from Roosevelt Avenue, hitting two of the girls in the process.

One of the girls died at the scene while another was transported to a local hospital with injuries, authorities said. Police said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The male driver, 23, of the truck remained on the scene and cooperated with the authorities. Police did not identify the driver or release any additional information about the girls.

Police said a boy, 12, was struck in a crosswalk a day earlier around 5 p.m. near West Hidden Brook Drive. He was treated at the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.