Skip to Content
Idaho
By
today at 12:05 pm
Published 12:08 pm

Idaho to pay more than $26K in lawyer fees over election lawsuit

Election Lawsuits_gavel logo_MGN Image
MGN Image

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Idaho will pay more than $26,000 in lawyer fees to a former congressional candidate who successfully sued to extend a deadline to apply for primary election absentee ballots.

The state made the announcement Thursday.

Nicholas Jones had filed the lawsuit before this year's primary election after the state Secretary of State's website continually crashed in the three days leading up to the May 19 deadline.

Jones argued the faulty website violated voters' rights, to which a federal judge agreed. The deadline was extended for another week.

Jones, 34, eventually lost to incumbent Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher of the 1st Congressional District during the primaries. Fulcher won a second term in November.

Officials said the payment is the 14th the state Constitutional Defense Council has issued for a losing lawsuit since it was created in 1995.

Local News / News / Top Stories

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content