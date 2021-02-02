Skip to Content
Idaho
By
today at 4:39 pm
Published 5:56 pm

ISP celebrates 82 years of service

ISP_celebrates_82_years_of_service

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is celebrating a big birthday. 82 years of serving the state of Idaho.

On the Idaho State Police Twitter page, they posted this picture, and said, "Thank you to all those idahoans whose service has allowed generations of families and businesses to safely grow and thrive in this great state."

Local News / News / Top Stories / Videos
Ariel Schroeder

Ariel Schroeder

Ariel is a reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content