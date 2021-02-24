Preliminary report released after avalanche kills Preston man

Idaho

PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Utah Avalanche Center released a preliminary accident report regarding a large avalanche on the east side of Sherman Peak in the Montpelier Ranger District that killed a Preston man.

Utah Avalanche Center staff visited the site on Monday to investigate the incident.

Officials report 48-year-old Allen Foss was riding a snowmobile with two partners Saturday when the large avalanche released on the slope above them. The avalanche caught and buried him under heavy snow in a steep-sided gully, and despite efforts by search and rescue crews and other riders in the area, Foss did not survive.

You can view the full preliminary accident report HERE.

The avalanche center said heavy snow and drifting last week overloaded an exceptionally weak snowpack on many slopes in the region. Dangerous avalanche conditions exist, and avalanches remain likely in the backcountry.

If you plan to recreate in the backcountry, the Utah Avalanche Center recommends using extreme caution, do not go alone and carry emergency/rescue equipment including avalanche beacons. Avoid and stay out from under steep slopes.