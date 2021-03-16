Idaho students invited to share artwork through Aviation Art Contest

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho students ages 5-18 are invited to submit artwork under the theme “Aviation to the Rescue” in the 2021 Aviation Art Contest.

There are five age categories in the contest. The first-place winner of each category wins a ride in an airplane and will have their artwork signed by Idaho Governor Brad Little. Second-place winners will receive $25 in art supplies and a congratulatory letter.

The age categories for the contest are:

5-6 years old

7-9 years old

10-12 years old

13-15 years old

16-18 years old

Submissions are being accepted through April 30.

You can view the application HERE.

Questions about the application or the contest in general can be addressed to Idaho.aeronautics@itd.idaho.gov

Winners will be notified by May 14.