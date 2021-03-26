Applicants wanted for virtual teen symposium

Idaho

SALT LAKE CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Salt Lake City FBI invites all interested high school juniors and seniors, 16-18 years of age, in Utah, Idaho and Montana to apply to the FBI’s Teen Symposium.

Classes will be held virtually on Thursday, April 22, 2021, and Friday, April 23, 20201, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The FBI Teen Symposium provides an opportunity for high school students to catch a behind-the-scenes look at the FBI through presentations and demonstrations.

During the two-day symposium, students will be given the opportunity to learn about how evidence and hazardous material are collected at crime scenes, enhance student awareness of issues like cyber, terrorism and civil rights and hear from FBI agents and other FBI personnel who support our overall mission—to protect the people of the United States and defend our

constitution.

The FBI offers diverse career paths including: Special Agent, Accounting, Nursing, Intelligence and Administration. Any student with an interest in the FBI is encouraged to apply. This program is not exclusive to students interested in criminal justice.

This is a competitive program, and not all applicants will be selected. Student selection will be based on a quality application and essay. The application, release form and a supporting essay must be received by the Salt Lake City FBI office by April 9, 2021. Incomplete and/or late

applications will not be accepted.

You can apply online HERE.