Wear blue Friday to raise child abuse awareness

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Have you noticed all the blue pinwheels throughout the area?

They are the national symbol for Child Abuse Prevention Month and a reminder of the positive impact we can have when we work together to prevent child abuse.

There are all kinds of proclamations and fun activities going on this month, but there is one Friday that we can all get into. April 9 is the day when we can all wear blue to draw attention to helping our kids.

"It's our statewide effort to have our communities come together in wearing blue to just raise that awareness for child prevention month and just have some fun and kind of have this hopeful and positive time with a really difficult subject," said Shannon Fox with the Bannock Youth Foundation.

So on Friday, everyone wear your favorite blue outfit, put a blue ribbon on your pets or you could even decorate your house or office with blue.

Then the challenge is to post pictures on social media with #GoBlue4IdahoKids.

To continue the awareness, they are also asking everyone to wear blue during the month.