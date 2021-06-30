Firefighters investigate cause of I-15 fire

Idaho

MCCAMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The McCammon Volunteer Fire Department responded to a brush fire north of McCammon along Interstate 15 at 10:54 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional firefighters and equipment from the Inkom fire department responded to assist McCammon with a total of 3 fire engines, a water tender and 12 firefighters deployed.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, and no injuries resulted from the fire.

It burned about 1 ¼ acres.

Firefighters remained until approximately 2:30 a.m. to monitor the site of the fire and extinguish remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.