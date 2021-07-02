USS Idaho sailors visit the Gem State

Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Our state has some pretty impressive visitors for the holiday weekend.

Sailors from the nuclear-powered attack submarine the USS Idaho have been touring the state.

They are visiting important sites and meeting the people of Idaho.

The sub is currently under construction in Connecticut.

As part of the USS Idaho commissioning committee's activities, they wanted to bring the first group of officers and assigned crew members here to familiarize them with our state and to establish a bond between the citizens and the sailors who will take the USS Idaho to sea as a critical part of the US military strategy.

They talked about how they feel about sailing in the USS Idaho.

"It is the greatest honor and privilege," Commander Nicholas Meyers said. "Just this morning we were out at Idaho National Labs, the birthplace of naval nuclear propulsion, and some of the origins of our nuclear program that ultimately resulted in the plant that is on or will be on the USS Idaho, and that's an honor, and the people are just, the pride is palpable, right, everywhere we go, here in Pocatello, just today. We want to honor those people here in the Gem State every day with our service on board the Idaho."

The sailors will be at a public reception Friday at 7 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building in Pocatello.

Saturday, they will be in the 4th of July Parade in Idaho Falls and then doing a special ceremony and throwing out the first pitch before the Idaho Falls Chukars' game.