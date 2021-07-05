Gov. Little appoints Roker to Third Judicial District, O’Neill to Fourth Judicial District

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Governor Brad Little announced he appointed Matthew Roker of Caldwell as District Judge in the Third Judicial District and Derrick O’Neill of Boise as District Judge in the Fourth Judicial District.

“Both Matthew Roker and Derrick O’Neill have strong track records practicing law in Idaho and contributing to our communities, and I appreciate them for their willingness to step up to serve the people of Idaho as judges,” Governor Little said.

Roker is a partner in the law firm Lovan Roker & Rounds, P.C., in Caldwell. He has practiced law in Idaho since 1996 and spent 25 years practicing criminal defense in Canyon County. In 2018, he won the Professionalism Award for the Third Judicial District from the Idaho State Bar. He is a graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law and received his bachelor’s degree from Idaho State University.

“I am extremely honored that Governor Little has appointed me to the Third Judicial District where I have practiced for many years. I will execute this solemn responsibility with utmost integrity and diligence,” Roker said.

O’Neill is a partner with Jones Williams Fuhrman Gourley, P.A., in Boise. He has three decades of litigation experience and is considered a local expert in the area of judicial foreclosures. He volunteers his time to groups and programs that serve children in need. He is a graduate of the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho. He and his wife of 32 years have two adult children.

“It is a privilege to be appointed to the Idaho judiciary. I am excited to get to work and to serve the people of the Fourth Judicial District for years to come,” O’Neill said.