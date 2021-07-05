Salmon-Challis National Forest trail maintenance

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) — Routine trail maintenance is being completed across the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

Much of this work is accomplished on both wilderness and non-wilderness trails and is intended to meet specific “designated uses” and trail management objectives.

Though general clearing of logs and debris is common, other work is sometimes needed to bring trails up to standard.

This work may include removing brush, trees, rocks, and other debris that are within the established ‘trail corridor’, cleaning water bars, and repairing structures and rock walls.

The ‘Trail Corridor’ is determined by the ‘designed use’ of each trail.

There are specific standards for each type of trail whether it is an ATV/UTV, motorcycle or single-track trail which is commonly designed for ‘pack and saddle’ animals.

After trail maintenance work is completed on a single-track pack and saddle trail, a loaded pack animal should be able to navigate the trail without stepping over logs and rocks, swiping brush and tree limbs, or hitting ‘pack bumpers.’

Clearing a trail ‘to standard’ promotes unimpeded use of the trail and helps keep the trail ‘open’ until it is ready for the next maintenance cycle which could occur once every 5 years or so.

Some trails may not receive trail maintenance for several years and sometimes the trail maintenance work that is completed may appear excessive or damaging initially as crews work to regain the trail corridor.

Usually the area naturalizes quickly with time and the initial effects of the trail maintenance work becomes unnoticed.

The Salmon-Challis National Forest and partners are working hard to maintain trails and promote public access.

You can view more information on recreation opportunities on the Salmon-Challis National Forest HERE.