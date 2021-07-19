6 new fires in Salmon-Challis National Forest

Idaho

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest has detected six fires since the last Monday.

The Tango Fire (July 17): The lightning fire is located approximately six (6) miles south of Diamond D Ranch. The fire is located on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire is approximately 95 acres in size burning in subalpine fir. The fire is burning in steep, inaccessible terrain and the Forest has ordered a crew. The forest is evaluating alternatives keeping in mind competition for resources is extremely high.

The Iron Fire (July 17): The lightning fire is located approximately 19 miles south west of Salmon, near Badger Creek, on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The fire is approximately 44 acres burning in timber. Due to current fire activity three (3) firefighters are working the fire and there is an additional crew on order. Aircraft will be used today to assist with suppression efforts. Firefighters have been observing isolated torching and a lot of interior heat remains on the fire.

The Votler Fire (July 16): The lightning fire was located approximately two (2) miles southwest of Gibbonsville on the North Fork Ranger District. The fire was 1/10 of an acre burning in a group of trees. An engine crew worked to suppress the fire and the fire was called out on July 17.

The Haynes Fire (July 16): Great Basin Type II Team 5 is managing the fire. The fire is being updated daily by the team. Updates can be found HERE.

The Pope Fire (July 16): The lightning fire was approximately seven (7) miles southeast of Salmon on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. An engine crew worked to suppress the 1/10-acre fire burning in sagebrush which was called out on July 14.

Withington Fire (July 13): The fire is located approximately 11 miles southeast of Salmon on the Leadore Ranger District within the 2003 Withington fire scar. Lemhi County Fire Protection District assisted with the fire suppression efforts of the 1.9-acre fire which was called out July 14. The grass and timber fire was caused by a vehicle fire with an extension into the wildland.

Honeymoon Fire (July 11): The lightning caused Honeymoon Fire is located approximately ¾ mile northwest of Honeymoon Lake on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The two (2) acre fire burning in subalpine fir in the 2007 Cascade Complex fire scar was called out on July 13.

Long Fire (July 8): The lightning fire was estimated at four (4) acres burning in grass and lodgepole pine approximately 14 miles southeast of Leadore on the Leadore Ranger District. The fire was called out on July 13.

Mud Lick Fire (July 8): Great Basin Type II Team 5 is managing the fire. The fire is being updated daily by the team. Updates can be found HERE.

Bachelor Fire (July 7): The lightning caused Bachelor Fire is located approximately four (4) miles east/southeast of Bonanza on the Challis-Yankee Fork RD. The three (3) acre fire burning in subalpine fir and lodgepole pine. The fire is 100% contained and controlled and in monitor status.

The Countess Fire (July 5): The lightning fire is burning in the Brush Creek Drainage approximately 3.5 miles west of Flying B Ranch in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness on the Middle Fork Ranger District. Fire size is ¾ acre. The fire is burning in the 2000 Diamond Point Complex in a snag (a standing dead tree or part of a dead tree from which at least the leaves and smaller branches have fallen) patch. Middle Fork Peak is monitoring the fire from the lookout.

The Fritzer Fire (June 23): During aerial reconnaissance no smoke is being observed. The lightning fire is located approximately 21 miles west of Salmon; approximately five (5) miles north of Black Bird Mine on the Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District. The Fritzer Fire is estimated at 139 acres is burning in the fire scar of the 2000 Clear Creek Fire in grass, dead and down fuels, and Ponderosa Pine. The lightning caused fire, burning in steep and inaccessible terrain is 100% contained and controlled.

The 2021 fire season is starting with unseasonably high temperatures and low fuel moistures. We can all make a difference in reducing human-caused fires this summer. Remember, One Less Spark Means One Less Wildfire.

Nationally, there are 60 uncontained large fires being managed under a full suppression strategy and 31 large fires managed under a strategy other than full suppression.