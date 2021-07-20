Haynes Fire burns 408 acres, 0% contained

Idaho

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The lightning caused Haynes Fire has burned an estimated 408 acres, and is 0% contained. It is burning 12 miles southeast of Salmon in the head of Haynes Creek.

Road closures are now in effect in the area impacted by the Haynes Fire.

Moderate fire behavior was observed by resources assigned to the Haynes fire Monday, and fire crews continued constructing handline along the northern edge, tying into natural as well as man made features such as roads and rock scree.

Helicopters also worked to secure Twelvemile ridge on the western edge of the fire with bucket drops.

On Tuesday, Firefighters will work to keep the fire above NFSR 016 and scout the south flank for opportunities to construct line linking NFSR 016 and Twelvemile Ridge.

Fire resources will be actively monitoring the weather because of their exposed position on a ridgetop.

Scattered showers with isolated thunderstorms will move into the area, possibly producing gusty, erratic winds. A Red Flag warning is in effect until 11 pm tonight for gusty, erratic winds associated with incoming thunderstorms.

The Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have implemented road closures in Baldy Basin Rd (NFSR 0152), Haynes Basin Rd (NFSR #60016), K. Mountain Rd (NFSR #60427), and Twelvemile Creek Rd (NFSR 60014). You can see the Forest’s website for road closures and fire restrictions at HERE.

