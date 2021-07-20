Idaho lieutenant governor keeps focus on vaccine mandates

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin says the Biden administration could be behind private health care businesses requiring their employees get COVID-19 vaccines.

McGeachin is acting governor with Gov. Brad Little out of the state.

She has sent what she calls a formal inquiry to the director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare concerning the requirement.

Primary Health Group, Saint Alphonsus Health System and St. Luke’s Health System announced the vaccine requirement earlier this month ahead of the busy cold and flu season and as coronavirus variants spread.

They have said the vaccine requirements are intended to keep health care facilities open and employees and patients safe.