Mud Lick, Haynes, Iron Fire update

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Salmon-Challis National Forest is now managing three fires.

Iron Fire

The Iron Fire has burned 120 acres and is 0% contained. It is burning 22 miles SSW of Salmon. A direct suppression strategy is being applied to the Iron Fire. This fire is creeping through dry grass and heavy down and dead fuels on the north facing slope above Badger Creek. Rain reached the fire yesterday and raised the moisture level of fine fuels. Hand crews were able to construct line along the fire’s edge on the north flank while helicopters cooled hot spots. Direct line construction will continue today.

Haynes Fire

The Haynes Fire has burned 408 acres and is 0% contained. It is burning 11 miles south of Salmon. A direct suppression strategy is being applied to the Haynes Fire. Operations were hampered by the weather system that moved across the fire area yesterday; however, firefighters still worked diligently to construct handline on the eastern flank, while a dozer constructed line from the