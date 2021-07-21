Powerball changes coming to Idaho on August 23

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Powerball has some new changes coming as the game moves into its third decade in the Gem State.

The new features include bigger winning experiences plus the addition of a third draw added each week.

Sales in the new Powerball game begin on Sunday, August 22, 2021. The first drawing with the new features will be on Monday, August 23, 2021.

"Powerball is the most popular lottery game in the country," Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson said. "It has been Idaho’s favorite game since we helped establish it with twelve other lotteries nearly 30 years ago. After nearly a decade of continued success since the last change to the game, the time was right for the Powerball Game Group and the Idaho Lottery to introduce these game enhancements."

Beginning on Monday, Powerball will add a third draw night. Players will now be able to win three times a week with draws occurring at 8:59 PM MT every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday night. This change is occurring nationally. The Multi-State Lottery Association, the group responsible for administering Powerball, says this change will generate larger Powerball jackpots.

This is welcome news to Idaho Lottery Powerball players who believed the August 23 deadline would mean the end of a thirty-year run participating in the most popular lottery game in America.

“Last March, it looked as if players would lose the choice to play Powerball,” Anderson said. “However, the decision by the Powerball Game Group to include other countries in Powerball and begin international sales was delayed until 2022. Idaho’s favorite game continues to be offered in Idaho and players have the freedom to enjoy playing a game they’ve loved for three decades. In fact, Powerball’s contribution to our annual dividend this year was more than any other single game.”

Also beginning on August 23, the price of a Powerball ticket in Idaho will be $3. The price automatically includes PowerPlay, a feature that multiplies all non-jackpot winning prizes by at least double, up to $2,000,000.

“Many Idaho Powerball winners in the past year already include the PowerPlay option, and we have heard from many others who wished they had included PowerPlay to make their wins even larger,” Anderson said.

The odds of winning any prize remain the same as they have been for the past six years. These current odds have created Powerball’s five largest, all-time jackpots including the World Record holder of $1.586 billion jackpot from 2016.

These game changes only apply to Powerball. Idaho's other multi-state and in-state jackpot draw games remain unchanged.