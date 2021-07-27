Coroner identifies man who was shot, killed by Boise police

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed by Boise police last weekend as 31-year-old Forest T. Moore.

Coroner Dotti Owens said in a prepared statement Moore was shot multiple times early Saturday after an altercation with law enforcement.

Police were called to the Boise neighborhood by someone who said a person had been trespassing for a couple of nights in an enclosed area.

The Boise Police Department says the officers found a man lying on the ground, and when they asked him to show his hands, he pointed a BB gun at them at close range.