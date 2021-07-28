Black Hawk helicopters to be painted pink

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Two Idaho National Guard Black Hawk helicopters are going pink to help in the fire fight in Idaho.

Part of aircraft preparedness is to be sure the olive drab helicopters can be seen from the ground as well as from the air, so they are painting on pink markings.

Governor Brad Little was there as they painted the helicopters.

“Wildfire is presenting an imminent threat to life, property, and the environment,” Gov. Little said. “I appreciate our firefighters and fire managers for working so hard under such challenging conditions, and I am grateful that the Guard is able to step in to support Idaho communities.”

It comes after the governor issued an emergency declaration for wildfires this month and mobilized Idaho National Guard firefighters and aircraft to help in the efforts.