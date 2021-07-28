Gov. Little takes flight over Snake River Complex

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Snake River Complex fires have burned almost 109,000 acres of timber.

Idaho Governor Brad Little flew over the Snake River Complex Tuesday to see the damage for himself.

“Flying over and seeing the houses, the size of the fire, it’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone who has been part of the firefighting effort,” Governor Little said. “Idaho has more than 200,000 acres burned this wildfire season, and the Snake River Complex makes up more than half of those acres. On behalf of the State of Idaho we thank these men and women for their tremendous efforts during this extraordinary fire season.”

He also saw the difficult work crews have done getting the complex 85% contained.

No homes were ever damaged, but it's burning in steep terrain about 20 miles south of Lewiston.