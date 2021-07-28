Idaho lawmakers introduce bill to manage forests, reduce wildfire risk

Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho's US officials introduced new legislation to reduce tribal and county reliance on federal land managers to reduce wildfire risks Wednesday.

Senator Jim Risch introduced the Treating Tribes and Counties as Good Neighbors Act and Representative Russ Fulcher introduced the House companion bill.

The legislation helps facilitate federal forest restoration and management projects to tribes and counties.

Currently, Idaho tribes and counties do have the authority to decrease their reliance on federal land managers, but they lack the financial resources of states and the federal government.