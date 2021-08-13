Crash south of Twin Falls hospitalizes 8

Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police investigated a crash on US93 near milepost 39, just south of Twin Falls Friday around 3:50 a.m.

Police report Yoselin S. Mendez, 22, of Las Vegas, NV, was driving a 2015 Nissan Pathfiner northbound on US 93, Nicolas B. Morgan, 33, of Puyallup, WA, was driving a 2016 Cadillac Sedan southbound on US 93 and Harsimrat S. Grewal, 34, of Manitoba, was driving a 2021 Freightliner, pulling a 2022 Vanguard trailer, northbound on US93.

While attempting to pass Grewal, Mendez struck Morgan, head on. Morgan then struck Grewal.

Mendez was wearing a seatbelt. She was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, ID. Morgan was wearing a seabelt. He was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, ID. Grewal was wearing a seatbelt.

Passengers in the Mendez vehicle:

Manuel Mendez, 55, of Las Vegas, NV, was wearing a seatbelt.

Maria G. Mendez, 46, of Las Vegas, NV, was wearing a seatbelt.

Manuel Mendez Jr., 20, of Las Vegas, NV, was wearing a seatbelt.

Michelle Cabrera, 20, of Las Vegas, NV, was wearing a seatbelt.

Veronica Mendez, 24, of Las Vegas, NV, was wearing a seatbelt.

All occupants from the Mendez vehicle were transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, ID.

Passenger in the Morgan vehicle:

Matthew R. Gustafson, 36, of Puyallup, WA, was transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, ID.

The road was intermittently blocked or partially blocked for approximately five hours.