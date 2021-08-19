D.L. Evans Bank announces Rigby branch promotion

Idaho

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - John V. Evans Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of D.L. Evans Bank announced the promotion of Danna Beckman to Vice President Branch Manager of our Rigby branch.

Beckman has more than nine years of banking experience and has been with D.L. Evans Bank for the last five years. In her new position at D. L. Evans Bank, Beckman will be helping all her customers with their loan needs and banking services.

Beckman is excited to continue to build and expand the personal and business banking relationships she has developed in the Eastern Idaho area. Beckman is currently located at the Rigby branch at 135 Farnsworth Way. She can be reached by phone at the branch at (208) 745-8107.