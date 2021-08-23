BLM wild horse & burro adoptions

Idaho

MONTPELIER, Idaho (KIFI) - 4-H trained wild horses will be up for adoption as the program comes to eastern and southeastern idaho.

The adoption will open at the Bear Lake County fairgrounds in Montpelier on August 27 and 28.

If Blackfoot is closer to you, the fairgrounds will have similar adoption opportunities September 3 and 4.

These wild horses come from the Challis area with six burros also available for adoption.

Before the adoptions, the 4-H clubs will also demonstrate their training of these wild yearlings.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

You can view a full list of events below:

Western Idaho Fairgrounds, Boise, Aug. 27

3 – 6 p.m. Meet the Mustangs Draft Horse Barn

6 – 7:30 p.m. 4-H Trail Challenge

Aug. 28

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Meet the Mustangs

Aug. 29

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Meet the Mustangs

Draft Horse Barn

adoption application approvals

1 – 2 p.m.

Five 4-H trained wild horse yearlings available for adoption

The 4-H Clubs participating in this wild horse adoption include Boots & Bullseyes, Ada County; Desert Sage Riders, Payette County; Desperados, Ada County; Oasis Riders, Elmore County; Snake River Livestock, Owyhee County.

Bear Lake County Fairgrounds, Montpelier, Aug. 27

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adoption open

10 a.m. & 1 p.m. Gentling demonstrations by Mario Johnson

Aug. 28

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adoption open

19 wild horse yearlings from Challis and Wyoming Herd Management Areas and six burros available for adoption

11 a.m. Ten 4-H trained wild horse yearlings to compete in trail challenge in the Infield east arena

Sept. 4

11:30 a.m. – noon

As many as ten 4-H trained wild horse yearlings available for adoption