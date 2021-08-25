COVID-19 funds fuel major upgrades to Idaho STEM library network

Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Teachers and other educators in the area now have access to some pretty cool high-tech STEM education teaching aids thanks to the Idaho Stem Library Network.

The network is run by the Idaho Stem Action Center which has invested more than $100,00 to get equipment and classroom sets.

The libraries are spread across the state at different college campuses.

For our local teachers, there is one at the College of Eastern Idaho and one at Idaho State University in Pocatello.

To see what is available, click HERE.